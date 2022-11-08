GXC Demonstrates the Power of 5G RAN at LF Networking's ONE Summit

CTO Hardik Jain to Showcase Best-in-Class Technologies That Support Next Generation Services

AUSTIN, TC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / GXC, formerly known as GenXComm (www.gxc.io), a leader in research and development for optical computing and cellular mesh networks, announced it will participate in the Linux Foundation Networking's (LFN) ONE Summit, scheduled for November 15-16, 2022 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle Hotel. ONE Summit focuses on the open source networking and automation ecosystem that is transforming public and private sector innovation in best practices, technical challenges, and business opportunities facing decision makers across 5G network edge and cloud native solutions. The event promotes peer interaction and learning focused on open source technologies that are redefining the technology landscape.

GXC co-founder and chief technology officer Hardik Jain will participate in the co-located event "Build Your Own CBRS 5G/LTE Based on Magma on ARM and Tier 1 RAN." During his presentation, Jain will demonstrate how GXC's 5G ORAN solution delivers ultra-low latency and high performance that is essential for bringing mission-critical data from the edge to the core network. To attend the session, attendees must register for ONE Summit and add the co-located event during the registration process. Both in-person and virtual registration options are available.

Based in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"GXC is always eager to collaborate with researchers and technology leaders to bring cutting-edge solutions that address real operational challenges," said Jain. "We are honored to be a part of the ONE Summit and join the Linux Foundation, and our partners and peers, to demonstrate new approaches to moving data reliably, securely, and cost-effectively from the edge to the core."

To learn more about GXC and its revolutionary technologies, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

