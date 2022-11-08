All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. New Website Launch Announcement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / (OTC PINK:ATMH) Launches updated website.

After few weeks of hard work and dedication from our team at ATMH https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com, we are pleased to announce the launch of our updated website!

Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our technical solutions for their particular application or industry not only at their desk but on mobile devices.

We have reorganized information into handling categories. Case studies to highlight completed projects and the value add created for our clients as a result are in our knowledge center along with other articles on processes to expand the industry knowledge.

Keep up to date on our latest workshops, future trade shows, press releases and company announcements in our news section.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzales

Email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724496/All-Things-Mobile-Analytic-Inc-New-Website-Launch-Announcement