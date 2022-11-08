WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in AI and Analytics, and Social Media for CX Services in the ISG Provider Lens2022 Global Contact Center Customer Experience Services report.

WNS' leadership position in AI and Analytics has been attributed to WNS Triange (the company's Data, analytics and AI practice); proprietary technology ecosystem and strategic partnerships; and WNS EXPIRIUS, a proprietary framework that enables clients to optimize analytics-driven, intelligent omni-channel conversations with customers.

WNS' 'Leader' position in Social Media CX Services is driven by its robust social media practice capable of handling up to 85 million online conversations at 85 percent accuracy; a comprehensive social media product suite for everything from social listening to advanced analytics; and WNS EXPIRIUS Social, which leverages intelligent automation to deliver heightened customer experience.

"We are delighted to be chosen as 'Leader' across Social Media, AI and Analytics for Customer Experience two areas where WNS has made considerable strategic investments over the past several years. Our robust CX practice is built on a foundation of intelligent analytics, Artificial Intelligence and automation to address the entire customer engagement journey. Our clients leverage WNS' advanced digital solutions to create unique experiences that drive new revenue streams and deep customer loyalty," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS has leapfrogged into the leader's quadrant with its improved CX offerings. Responding to the rapidly evolving enterprise needs, WNS is driving investments in technology and frameworks that are more aligned to the current needs of its customers. The company's meaningful investments in building WNS Triange symbolises value-driven services that help its clients in delivering superior experiences." Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

WNS Triange enables clients from 10+ industries to develop an actionable data strategy and then translate it into action. With a team of 4,000 specialists, WNS Triange powers business transformation through three pillars: Triange Consult, Triange NxT and Triange CoE.

WNS' proprietary and industry-first Digital Customer Experience (CX) framework, EXPIRIUS, equips businesses to capitalize on analytics-led, intelligent omni-channel customer conversations.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

