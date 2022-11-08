AI/ML technology used to enhance drug development included in 10 publications and poster presentations in 2022

Genialis, a computational precision medicine company unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, is presenting new data and results this week from its biomarker discovery platform, ResponderIDTM. At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, Genialis Chief Discovery Officer Luka Ausec, Ph.D. is co-presenting a poster with Exact Sciences and OncXerna Therapeutics titled, "Xerna tumor microenvironment subtypes as a biomarker in lung cancer patients." The XernaTM TME Panel is a novel, gene expression-based biomarker to help determine disease subtype and inform treatment options for many solid tumors. The poster explores the relationship between Xerna TME subtypes and DNA-based (e.g. gene variants) biomarkers in NSCLC.

Also this week, Genialis CEO Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., will be at BiotechX (Basel) describing the unique approach and technological innovations that make ResponderID biomarkers successful. In 2022, results generated with ResponderID were featured in poster presentations at major scientific conferences, including AACR, ESMO, and SITC. Genialis also co-authored a paper in the Journal of Clinical Oncology describing OncXerna's navicixizumab ph1b trial, including retrospective analysis with the Xerna TME Panel.

The ResponderID platform is a technology suite for clinical and translational research, built from years of experience working with partners across the industry and advanced internal R&D. ResponderID defines, models, and validates new biomarkers for drug development and discovery programs. ResponderID can read the status of virtually any NGS-based biomarker, including bespoke and proprietary signatures, from a single assay. The resulting output provides clinical and translational researchers with a comprehensive molecular portrait of their patients, yielding the most informed decision-making possible.

"Genialis and its collaborators continue to generate evidence of the broad applicability of ResponderID derived biomarkers. We've shared much of this progress with the scientific and clinical communities at numerous conferences this year," said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis. "Our goal is to develop biomarkers that help as many patients as possible get the best therapy for their disease. That means disseminating the validation of our models widely."

At BiotechX, Dr. Rosengarten will also participate in a panel discussion with fellow executive officers from the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. Genialis' role on the executive committee and board of the AAIH positions it as a peer among global leaders in applying machining learning to drug development.

