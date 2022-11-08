AI Infrastructure Market Size Will Reach USD 105.4 Billion in 2028 With A CAGR of 24.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Infrastructure market size is segmented by Type - Hardware, Software, by Application - Public Utilities, Ecosystem, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.





The global AI Infrastructure market size is estimated to be worth USD 22.6 Billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 24.6% & will reach 105.4 Billion USD by 2028 during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ai Infrastructure Market Are

Larger and more complex datasets, rising adoption of cloud-based machine learning platforms, an increase in cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, rising adoption of AI as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a growing focus on parallel computing in AI data centers are some of the factors driving the growth of this AI Infrastructure market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AI INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

Increasing Focus On Parallel Computing In Ai Data Centers is expected to drive the growth of the AI Infrastructure market. CPUs are used in data centers for serial computing, which involves keeping track of various memory areas where data and instructions are stored. To carry out serial calculations, a processor examines the instructions and data at the memory locations. In serial computation, the steps of computation are sequential and logically organized. Additionally, a data center processor splits up a single task into a number of unique instruction sets that are executed in a serial method. When doing AI-based calculations with massive amounts of data and instruction sets, in particular, this usually results in latency problems in data centers.

Experts projected that most organizations will switch to AI-powered systems, apps, security systems, data analysis, and other applications in the future due to the rapid expansion of AI and ML. Data science has been one of artificial intelligence's most widespread uses because it can offer powerful analytical capabilities. A vast data set can be mined by AI for insights and patterns that can be used to anticipate potential outcomes. As a result of the significant transformation in business practices and the rapid growth of technology, artificial intelligence has been getting a lot of traction. The trend is expected to drive the growth of the AI-infrastructure Market

Furthermore, the increasing application of AI in various end-user industries such as E-Commerce, Education, Automobiles, Marketing, Healthcare, Agriculture, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the AI Infrastructure market.

Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms is expected to fuel the growth of the AI Infrastructure market. Reduced operational expenses, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, quicker access to crucial data, and low capital requirements are just a few advantages of cloud deployment mode. Their approach is to provide practical, affordable, and user-friendly services and applications within their cloud because cloud computing infrastructure is becoming increasingly commoditized.

AI INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the US is expected to hold the biggest market share for AI infrastructure in North America.

Based on type, the hardware segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Dell

HPE

Advanced Micro Devices

ARM

CISCO

Samsung Electronics

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

Cambricon Technology

SK HYNIX Inc.

