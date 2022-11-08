Anzeige
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
08.11.2022 | 14:44
BM Technologies to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings and Host Webcast

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings on November 15, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

BM Technologies, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 3Q22 Webcast Link well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Contact Information

Investors:
Bob Ramsey, CFA
BM Technologies, Inc.
571-236-8851
rramsey@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:
Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3005
Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724467/BM-Technologies-to-Announce-Q3-2022-Earnings-and-Host-Webcast

