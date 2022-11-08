Fact.MR: Birch Water Market to Grow More than Double as Application in Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector Rises

Europe to be the Hotspot for Birch Water Companies amid Rising Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages; Sales to Increase by 5.2x by 2032

Fact.MR latest report on birch water market gives an in-depth analysis of industry size, market dynamics, regional gamut, and revenue estimations for the forecast duration (2022-2032). It provides information about emerging opportunities across various segments including flavor, application, distribution channel, nature, and region.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global birch water market is estimated to reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022, registering 7.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. As per the study, the overall sales in the market are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 Billion by the end of 2032.





Increasing awareness of the health benefits of birch water is one of the key factors driving the demand in the market. Birch water contains numerous health-promoting properties and also supplies mineral profile which helps in regulating the body's fluid balance and pH levels.

Consumption of birch water also helps in improving cardiovascular health by lowering high blood pressure and reducing cholesterol levels. On the back of this, the demand for birch water with lifestyle disorder and cardiovascular diseases is predicted to surge over the upcoming decade.

Further, rising application of birch water in personal care and cosmetics sector is likely to fuel the sales in the market. Developments in the cosmetics industry such as green beauty and shift towards sustainability is increasing demand for products that do not contain harsh chemicals or toxic substances. Such developments coupled with a rising trend of natural skincare brands will witness an upsurge in the demand for birch water.

Based on nature, the organic segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032). Due to rising popularity of chemical-free and healthy food items, the demand for natural and organic goods is expected to rise, propelling the growth in birch water market.

According to the study, Europe and North America, collectively, are expected to account for 70.1% in the global birch water market. The abundance of birch trees in Europe is anticipated to be the driving force for the Europe birch water market. Besides this, growing reduction in sugar and energy intake across the U.K., Germany, and Italy are driving the demand in the region.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of birch water in Europe are projected to expand by 5.2x over the forecast period.

are projected to expand by 5.2x over the forecast period. In terms of flavor, the demand for strawberry and apple ginger is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the upcoming decade.

Based on distribution channel, online retailing segment is expected to dominate the birch water market during the forecast.

In terms of nature, organic segment is predicted to hold the highest share in birch water market.

Cosmetic and personal care industry is expected to hold a sizeable market share during the assessment period

Growth Drivers:

Rising awareness of health benefits such as reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and low cholesterol level will aid the consumption of birch water.

Increasing preference for organic food and drink items is anticipated to fuel the sales of birch water.

Growing usage of birch water in personal care and cosmetics industries will drive the market.

Restraints:

Demand in the market is likely to be hampered by the side effects of birch water caused by limited research potential.

High cost of birch water might impede the demand in low and middle income countries, affecting the growth negatively.

Competitive Landscape:

The birch water market is predicted to be competitive, due to the high presence of key participants. To maintain their positions in the global market, they are high emphasizing on developing innovative products and expand their product lines.

Some of the key players are collaborating and forming alliances with regional and local businesses by creating cutting-edge goods for the water industry.

For instance,

In November 2022 , TREO, one of the first beverage in the United States to use birch water to manufacture its range of organic and functional flavoured waters, announced that globally chart-topping singer, songwriter, and viral TikTok influencer Jason Derulo has purchased a major ownership share in the brand, bringing him on board as a partner of the beverage company formed with the purpose of developing the next generation of healthy beverages.

TREO, one of the first beverage in to use birch water to manufacture its range of organic and functional flavoured waters, announced that globally chart-topping singer, songwriter, and viral TikTok influencer Jason Derulo has purchased a major ownership share in the brand, bringing him on board as a partner of the beverage company formed with the purpose of developing the next generation of healthy beverages. In July 2019 , Yönalé now offers certified organic Birch Water from Finland Forests, which the firm claims promote well-being. Essential nutrients, electrolytes, minerals, organic acids, and antioxidants are all present in birch water. Birch Water is non-GMO, preservative-free, and compatible with the paleo and keto diets. There are fewer than 3 grams of sugar in the water as well.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Sealand Natural Resources Inc.

BelSeva

Sapp, Inc.

Nature On Tap Ltd.

TreeVitalise

Sibberi Ltd.

Treo Brands LLC

More Valuable Insights on Birch Water Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global birch water market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of birch water through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Flavor:

Strawberry

Rose Chip

Bilberry

Apple Ginger

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailing

Store-based Retailing

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Birch Water Market Report

What is the projected value of the birch water market in 2022?

At what rate will the birch water market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the birch water market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global birch water market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the birch water market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the birch water market during the forecast period?

