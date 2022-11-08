Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Illicit Gardens, recognized as Missouri's best-selling cannabis brand in 2021, has announced their partnership with Monopoly Melts, known for their clean, solventless cannabis extract products, to introduce five new Live Rosin offerings in the Missouri medical marijuana market. Monopoly Melts powered by Illicit will be available beginning November 11th at Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries (listed below). These include From the Earth, Kind Goods, Stairway Cannabis, and MOJO. Other dispensaries in the Missouri market are encouraged to place pre-orders, too.

The new products will feature Illicit's premium flower and include Cold Cured Live Rosin dabbable concentrates and Cold Cured Live Rosin vape cartridges. Initially, Missouri medical marijuana patients will be able to find Monopoly Melts powered by Illicit at the following Missouri dispensaries:

Missouri Joint Ventures Dispensary (MOJO)

202 S West Street, Suite 1, Nixa, Missouri 65714

Stairway Cannabis Dispensary

490 MO-7, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Kind Goods Dispensaries

3899 Veterans Memorial, Suite J, St. Peters, MO 63376

180 Gravois Bluffs Cir, Suite B, Fenton, MO 63026

14173 Manchester Rd, Suite M, Manchester, MO 63011

From The Earth Dispensaries

2918 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

6200 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110

1222 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64106

19341 E US Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055

9010 E State Rte 350, Raytown, MO 64133

"Monopoly Melts is excited to announce our Missouri medical debut. We have been producing connoisseur-quality solventless concentrates since 2018 and are excited to share our product with medical patients. We take pride in our work every step of the way and we look forward to providing you with some of the highest quality meds the state has to offer." - Max Chervitz, Owner & Founder of Monopoly Melts

Solventless live rosin is a cannabis concentrate created without the use of solvents such as butane, propane, and alcohol. That means that these concentrates are made with strictly ice, water, heat, and pressure. Once harvested, the plant material is lightly packed into bags and immediately frozen. This manufacturing technique is called "fresh frozen" (live material) and allows the cannabis plant to retain the maximum amount of terpenes possible, enhancing the flavor of the product.

"Once the organic material is placed in an ice water bath, we're able to collect the trichomes (water hash) that separate from the plant. That water hash is then dried and filtered through micron bags via heated, pressurized plates to create rosin. With this process, there are zero solvents used," explained Max Chervitz.

About Monopoly Melts

Monopoly Melts has been producing clean, solventless extract products since 2018 and has recently transitioned to the medical and recreational cannabis markets. While they realize nothing is perfect, top quality output is always the goal for Monopoly Melts. Between their elite genetics, techniques, and state-of-the-art processing equipment, they promise that you will be more than satisfied with your smoking experience.

