Green Globe International is now a shareholder of Life Pack Organics and is collaborating on their ReTune brand, a project backed by Rock n' Roll superstars as their brand ambassadors

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) today announced the signing of a two-year manufacturing agreement with Life Pack Organics, Inc., a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company, and becoming a shareholder of Life Pack Organics.

Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent owned entity of GGII, will contribute to the research, development, and manufacturing of their entire line of topical and ingestible Life Pack Organic-ReTune products in its NSF-certified, state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, CA. The ReTune products were "Built by Musicians for Musicians" to help all musicians perform at their highest level only using the highest quality ingredients available.

The ReTune product line will be promoted by an All-Star Cast of Rock N' Roll legends including Rudy Sarzo - bassist formally of Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, and DIO; Simon Wright - rock drummer formally of AC/DC and DIO; Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis - keyboardist formally of Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper, and Carole King; Robert Vudu Man Sarzo - guitarist formally of Hurricane and Queensryche GT; and Sean McNabb - super star bassist, vocalist and actor formally of groups such as Dokken, Quiet Riot, and Great White.





RJ Sarzo, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life Pack Organics, ReTune states, "We are very excited to join forces and partner with a powerhouse manufacturer like Green Globe International. This partnership will allow us to grow without skipping a BEAT!"

"It is an honor to partner with a company like Life Pack Organics and work with entrepreneurs like RJ Sarzo and James LaBrie, who share our vision of producing new fast-moving consumer goods that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out," stated Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Globe International. "The ReTune private label brand is targeting the Hollywood community, and I'm confident it will be well received and successful," concluded Sandro Piancone.

"It was a pleasure meeting and hosting the founders and brand ambassadors of ReTune in our San Diego office this week. I'm thrilled to work with them developing and manufacturing their private label products that will help singers and musicians live a healthier lifestyle," said Jorge Olson, CMO of Green Globe International. "With this project, we are also reaching a new demographic of artists who need help retuning their voice and body," said Jorge Olson.





Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. vending and advertising company, Cali Vibes, Inc. Cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, StickIt Labs Ltd, manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks, and The Real Stuff Smokables, Inc.



Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII, and continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

About Life Pack Organics, Inc.:

Life Pack Organics, Inc., is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company specializing in all-natural and organic Hemp super supplements including a full line of nutraceutical and topical products.

