Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced that Peter Skerlj will join as Chief Risk Officer, effective February 2023. Mr. Skerlj will be based in Bermuda and report to Greg Hendrick, Vantage's Chief Executive Officer.

In this new role, Mr. Skerlj will lead the further development of Vantage's data-driven enterprise risk management framework building upon the strong foundation established over the first two years of operations. To continue strengthening Vantage's risk and economic capital modeling, Mr. Skerlj will leverage technology to drive a cutting-edge approach to risk assessment, modeling, and analytics.

"Peter is a creative thinker who has a demonstrated track record of designing risk frameworks for start-up and fast-growing businesses," said Mr. Hendrick. "He has the rigor to ensure the sustainable, long-term resiliency of Vantage. With his technical expertise and track record in risk management, economic capital modeling and reserving we're pleased to have Peter join us in this vital role."

"Vantage offers a fresh perspective and enviable culture," said Mr. Skerlj. "I'm looking forward to joining Greg and the team, rolling up my sleeves, and advancing Vantage's comprehensive enterprise-level approach to identify and respond to risk."

Mr. Skerlj joins Vantage from Hamilton Insurance where he served as Group Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Skerlj joined Hamilton Insurance in 2012. Previously, Mr. Skerlj was Head of Analytics at Q Re Bermuda Advisors Ltd. Prior to Q Re, he held various positions at Lancashire Insurance Company, PartnerRe, and Applied Research Associates. He holds a Master of Engineering Science and Bachelor of Engineering Science from the University of Western Ontario.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating information, access www.ambest.com.These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

