The Institute for Management Studies: Professor Vijay Govindarajan Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Institute for Management Studies

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / The Institute for Management Studies (IMS) announced Professor Vijay Govindarajan as the recipient of its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, for his contributions to the fields of strategy and innovation. Dr. Govindarajan is the Coxe Distinguished Professor at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Dr. Govindarajan Receives IMS Lifetime Achievement Award

"Dr. Govindarajan has excelled in every one of the dimensions that the IMS Lifetime Achievement Award considers - perfectly embodying the idea of a scholar-educator-practitioner," stated Charles Good, Institute for Management Studies president.

IMS undergoes an extensive vetting process to determine the recipient of its coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, which has only been handed out four other times throughout IMS's nearly 50-year history. The process includes assessing a thought leader's impact on their respective field as demonstrated by their research, teaching, and consulting.

Other recipients of the IMS lifetime achievement award are Dr. Russell Ackoff for his work in systems thinking; Dr. Marshall Goldsmith for his achievements in leadership development and coaching; Dr. Beverly Kaye for her contributions to career development; and Dr. David Ulrich for his research and writing which earned him the title "the Father of Modern HR."

Dr. Govindarajan is a best-selling author, co-author, or contributor to over 14 books on leadership and innovation, including The Three-Box Solution: A Strategy for Leading Innovation, and Reverse Innovation: Create Far from Home, Win Everywhere. He is one of the rare academics who has published extensively in both academic and practitioner journals. His work has been cited over 45,000 times.

"I am very grateful to receive this award," said Professor Govindarajan. "IMS has a 50-year history of working with the brightest minds in executive education. I am truly honored to be included on their ranking of top educators."

Dr. Govindarajan will be accepting his reward during a one-hour live stream event for the Institute for Management Studies to be held on December 14th at 11am Eastern.

ABOUT IMS

The Institute for Management Studies' mission is to leverage the power of thought leadership to improve the practice of management. During its 50-year history, IMS has educated over 250,000 leaders and played a role in the transformation of thousands of large organizations, many of which are in the Fortune 1000. It's unique learning journey approach offers a blended learning approach to support human resources and leadership development in IMS's over 250 member companies.

