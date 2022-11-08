Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6L7 ISIN: SE0005468717 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRONORDIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRONORDIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 15:41
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Ferronordic AB at XSTO (163/22)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:          Ferronordic AB, LEI: 549300ZWVSKHHDQPES93   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:        FNM SE0005468717                
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous trading from: November 9, 2022, with normal opening procedure
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:         Order books have been flushed         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related instruments:   N/A                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details:     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50  
             Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
FERRONORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.