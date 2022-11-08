Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Ferronordic AB at XSTO (163/22)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Ferronordic AB, LEI: 549300ZWVSKHHDQPES93 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: FNM SE0005468717 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous trading from: November 9, 2022, with normal opening procedure ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related instruments: N/A ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB