Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) is updated (556/22)

On?July 6, 2022, the shares in TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from CIMON Acquisition AB ("CIMON") to the other shareholders in the Company. On October 12, 2022, CIMON issued a press release with information that CIMON had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that CIMON intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, November 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in?TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) (TCT, ISIN code SE0007603170, order book ID 115953). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.