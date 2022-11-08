Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) is updated (556/22)

On?July 6, 2022, the shares in TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) were given observation
status with reference to a public takeover offer from CIMON Acquisition AB
("CIMON") to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On October 12, 2022, CIMON issued a press release with information that CIMON
had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The
press release also stated that CIMON intended to commence a compulsory
acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to
seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Today, November 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in?TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) (TCT, ISIN code
SE0007603170, order book ID 115953). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
