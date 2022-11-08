Helbiz food offerings will be available in-app from one of the biggest players in the food delivery market

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), today announced partnerships between its food preparation and delivery service, Helbiz Kitchen, and two industry leading Italian delivery providers. The first partner is Deliveroo, an Amazon backed company, that is a leader in the Milan food-delivery market. The second partner is Glovo, a Spanish on-demand courier which serves more than 15 million customers across 25 countries and has been active since April 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Deliveroo and Glovo to expand our high end delivery service to reach more people than ever," said Rossella Di Dio, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen. "Customers will now have the opportunity to enjoy Helbiz Kitchen's luxury restaurant experience featuring refined culinary specialties made with high quality ingredients."

These partnerships greatly expand Helbiz Kitchen's user base, reach, and overall business opportunity in Italy, without compromising the company's high quality service. As part of this agreement, Helbiz Kitchen restaurants Burger Sons, Pokaii, Pomodòro, Wabisabi, What the Farm, and La Bottega del Gelato will be available to order from both apps. The prices for Helbiz Kitchen's dishes will remain unchanged when ordering on either app.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 60 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

