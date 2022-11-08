Car Owners Can Now Store and Access Documents Digitally in Glovebox, on HeyAuto

Secure vault for consumers to store valuable digital vehicle records online

Car consumers can engage more meaningfully with automobile dealerships

The next age of vehicle ownership

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / HeyAuto, the easiest and fastest way to shop for vehicles with confidence and get the best deals, has launched Glovebox, a secure vault for storing valuable digital vehicle records, and a platform for consumers to engage more meaningfully with automobile dealerships.

"The Glovebox concept was born from the need to revolutionize the currently disconnected car ownership experience," said Brent Lane, Chief Executive Officer of HeyAuto.

"You have loose receipts, warranties, and all manner of other automotive related material with deadlines and expiration dates. Why not have all of that information stored in one digitized space that also provides connected tools related to buying and selling your car?" Lane points out.

Glovebox for Car Owners

Glovebox, through its simple, secure, and easily accessible document storage service plus an enhanced car ownership experience, allows consumers to:

Not lose important vehicle records and documents. Consumers can store car purchase, repair, and maintenance records and receipts securely in one place, digitally, and receive timely notices for any maintenance or recalls needed from their dealership(s).

Consumers can store car purchase, repair, and maintenance records and receipts securely in one place, digitally, and receive timely notices for any maintenance or recalls needed from their dealership(s). Collect purchase offers for their vehicle through My Offers . Simply, quickly, and confidentially post your vehicle for sale to attract multiple offers from a variety of dealers.

. Simply, quickly, and confidentially post your vehicle for sale to attract multiple offers from a variety of dealers. Discover the trade-in value of their vehicle. Receive real-time trade-in results from dealers against the vehicle you want to purchase.

Receive real-time trade-in results from dealers against the vehicle you want to purchase. Share digitally stored vehicle information quickly and securely when needed, such as for insurance and insurance claims, and proof of maintenance when selling the vehicle.

such as for insurance and insurance claims, and proof of maintenance when selling the vehicle. Save money through special dealership offers and maintenance savings specific to their vehicle, delivered directly to the consumer's Glovebox chat.

Glovebox for Automobile Dealerships

The Glovebox feature also provides unique value to automobile dealerships by enabling meaningful engagement with car buyers, driving value into the dealership:

Through My Offers, dealers receive access to thousands of private car sellers, and openly win inventory at discounted rates while engaging thoughtfully and respectfully with new and current customers.

and openly win inventory at discounted rates while engaging thoughtfully and respectfully with new and current customers. By leveraging the HeyAuto Glovebox CRM to boost re-marketing opportunities. From providing initial trade-in values to car sellers, to increasing both customer loyalty and retention via the HeyAuto automated customer connection funnel.

From providing initial trade-in values to car sellers, to increasing both customer loyalty and retention via the HeyAuto automated customer connection funnel. By enabling the identification of salespeople who are diligently building their business and positively connecting with their customers and rewarding team members who are actively engaged in growing your business.

and rewarding team members who are actively engaged in growing your business. By empowering sales staff to use the vehicle suggestions tool to recommend specific vehicle options directly from their dealership's inventory, to customers linked to their profile.

to recommend specific vehicle options directly from their dealership's inventory, to customers linked to their profile. Using Dealer Connect which enables connecting to customers through Glovebox, which will automatically set the dealership as the first point of contact for maintenance, trade-in value, or to answer any other questions. Even organic customers that come into HeyAuto and load their vehicle can associate directly with the dealership - keeping it top of mind with the car owner.

Glovebox is the next age of vehicle ownership, where important vehicle data is aggregated and serves as the vehicle owner's one-stop-shop to access their vehicle information. Glovebox brings technology to a physical product that has yet to have a digital home.

About HeyAuto

HeyAuto Inc., powered by Vivid Theory Ltd., was founded in 2019 by Mr. Brent Lane and Mr. Brett Jones, having been inspired by their shared belief that the car buying experience can be drastically improved and modernized. The vision was to create a digital car ownership ecosystem that allows efficient and meaningful interaction between car consumers and automobile dealerships. The two-way SaaS platform was fully developed by Vivid Theory, an exciting technology design and development studio based in Calgary, Alberta, that repeatedly takes ideas from concept to commercialization.

The HeyAuto platform offers car buyers and automobile dealerships a more thoughtful and engaging car purchase and digital retailing experience. More than just an automotive marketplace, HeyAuto is rich with multiple features, including Glovebox, that serve both the car consumer and the automotive dealership.

For consumers, HeyAuto enables a "Full Service Cycle" car ownership experience that deeply enhances the entire consumer journey. All of the tools available in Glovebox enable dealership engagement with their consumers' experience. For dealerships, HeyAuto can elevate trust and retention, increase loyalty and brand advocacy, provide innovative ways to gain new customers, and ultimately, transform their overall engagement with the consumer.

HeyAuto has grown from a place for consumers to connect with dealers, to a place where dealers can interact with consumers on a more personalized and connected level.

