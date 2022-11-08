Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone holding company specializing in the development, manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Goldstein began the interview by discussing the potential of nuclear weapon detonation in Ukraine, as well as the dangers this could represent in terms of radioactivity.

"First Putin talked about Nuclear Weapons, now he is talking about Dirty Bombs, is that an improvement?" asked Jolly. "In fact, explosion of a dirty bomb is far less deadly than real nuclear bombs. Dirty bombs are just conventional explosives laced with radioactive particles that are used to spread contamination over a relatively small area, thus frightening local residents and requiring decontamination in the local area. Few if any deaths would result depending on the location and the amount of explosives involved."

"Far worse are Tactical nuclear weapons which are a serious threat because they are quite lethal, they destroy the detonation area and also contaminate a wide area. Strategic nuclear bombs are the worst since they can take out even large cities all at once. And because retaliation from other nuclear nations could lead to a big war," shared Goldstein.

"Could US Nuclear drones help guard against the deployment of nuclear weapons?" asked Jolly. "If a tactical nuke flies over the border on a missile then there is nothing we can do before it hits. But if a bomb comes in on a train or truck to be delivered to a particular site for detonation, or if it comes in as freight via commercial aircraft, then our drones can detect the radioactivity within the unexploded bomb and alert authorities who may be able to capture the bomb and prevent the enemy from detonating it," shared Goldstein.

Jolly then asked: "How can US Nuclear detectors protect Ukrainians and Europeans against fall-out and radiation exposure?"

"Detonation of a nuclear weapon in addition to the deaths of the nearby population, will also result in radiation contamination for Ukraine and Europe. The results will be severe and can include damage to lungs, liver and other internal organs as well as causing many types of cancer. However, US Nuclear has vehicle, personnel, and clothing monitors that can detect radioactivity at any level, thus allowing people to clean up contaminated items, to take off any contaminated clothing, and to stay away from contaminated areas," said Goldstein.

"We also have food monitors," he added, noting that this technology is necessary in detecting and reducing ingestion of the direct radioactive fall-out, as well as radiation that has entered the food chain in various ways including animals grazing on plants growing in the radioactive soil.

Goldstein then elaborated on the Company's sales and revenues moving forward as conflict in Ukraine continues to build. "People in Ukraine, as well as in other European countries, are already buying and deploying more of our equipment to prepare for further attacks on Ukraine's nuclear power plants or the event of a nuclear weapon deployment," said Goldstein. "This is a situation where we can be a big help to the world by helping individuals stay safe from radioactive contamination."

To close the interview, Goldstein discusses the dangers of radioactivity and the importance of special equipment and especially forensic drones in preventing injury by monitoring contamination. "Drones are creating a real change in the world of detecting and measuring airborne radiation contamination, toxic chemicals and biological hazards. We are very proud to be leading this new wave. Also, US Nuclear is now acting as a drone dealership offering a wide range of drones and cameras to police, fire, government and many industries. Drones are now big business and will continue to grow as an important industry for a long long time. We are very excited to be a part of that," closed Goldstein.

