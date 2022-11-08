Corporations in the Asia-Pacific region are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022, according to a new report by Wood Mackenzie. Solar accounts for 57% of the region's contracted corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) to date. India, Australia and Taiwan account for 89% of overall capacity in the region.Renewable energy corporate PPAs in the Asia-Pacific region are set to reach a record 7 GW of capacity in 2022, according to a new report by energy research company Wood Mackenzie. That corresponds to an 80% increase on 2021. In the second half of 2022, corporate ...

