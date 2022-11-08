Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company's Form 10-Q and earnings press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the third quarter 2022 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, November 8, 2022, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon

703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com



INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune

571-382-4732



