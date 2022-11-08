Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P053 ISIN: SE0013486552 Ticker-Symbol: 4HG 
Frankfurt
08.11.22
15:55 Uhr
0,358 Euro
-0,004
-0,97 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 17:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, QLife Holding AB TO 2 (559/22)

At the request of QLife Holding AB, QLife Holding AB equity rights will be
traded on First North as from November 14, 2022. 

Security name: QLIFE TO2 230621
--------------------------------
Short name:   QLIFE TO2    
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018690141  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  274031     
--------------------------------

Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     in QLife Holding AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant
     shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the 
     Company's traded shares, during the period from and including May 22, 
     2023 to and including June 2, 2023, however, not lower than the    
     quotient value per share and not higher than 10.00 SEK per share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 19, 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
QLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.