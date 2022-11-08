Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, QLife Holding AB TO 2 (559/22)

At the request of QLife Holding AB, QLife Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 14, 2022. Security name: QLIFE TO2 230621 -------------------------------- Short name: QLIFE TO2 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018690141 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 274031 -------------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in QLife Holding AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and including May 22, 2023 to and including June 2, 2023, however, not lower than the quotient value per share and not higher than 10.00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 7, 2023 - June 21, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 19, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.