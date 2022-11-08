Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North?Growth Market (558/22)

TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in TC TECH Sweden AB (publ). 

Short name:   TCT     
ISIN code:   SE0007603170
Order book ID: 115953   

The last day of trading will be November 22, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
