Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North?Growth Market (558/22)

TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in TC TECH Sweden AB (publ). Short name: TCT ISIN code: SE0007603170 Order book ID: 115953 The last day of trading will be November 22, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.