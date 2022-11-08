Anzeige
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 
08.11.22
15:22 Uhr
0,442 Euro
+0,064
+16,90 %
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2022 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fingerprint Cards AB (164/22)

With effect from November 10, 2022, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
November 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   FING UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071127              
Order book ID:  274070                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 10, 2022, the paid subscription units in Fingerprint
Cards AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including December 02, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   FING BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071135              
Order book ID:  274151                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
