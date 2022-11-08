Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fingerprint Cards AB (164/22)

With effect from November 10, 2022, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 21, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: FING UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071127 Order book ID: 274070 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 10, 2022, the paid subscription units in Fingerprint Cards AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 02, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FING BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071135 Order book ID: 274151 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB