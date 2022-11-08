TOKYO, Nov 8, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Having already announced the return of the celebrated Hornet name to its line-up for 23 year model, today at EICMA in Milan, Honda unveiled its full European motorcycle range for the upcoming season.Highlights include the return of another Honda legend, a totally new urban naked machine, and the unveiling of Honda's first European EV two wheeler.XL750 TransalpHeadlining the unveiling is the return to the Honda line-up of the evocative Transalp name in the shape of the XL750 Transalp.Inheriting the spirit of its illustrious predecessor, the XL750 Transalp is designed to be at home anywhere - from the rush hour commute to an extended touring trip, from a dusty trail to an Alpine pass.This all-round ability is derived from Honda's brand new 755cc parallel twin engine that combines a substantial top end punch with mountains of torque in the low to mid rpm range plus engaging character and sound from its 270 degrees crank and new exhaust. Peak power of 67.5kW arrives at 9,500rpm, peak 75Nm torque at 7,250rpm.Electronic aids running via Throttle By Wire allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control.The new engine is housed in a lightweight steel diamond frame to offer light, nimble, confidence-inspiring handling in any situation. For supple on-road performance and off-road bump absorption the Transalp is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CATM USD forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. A 21in front wheel paired to a 18in rear delivers versatility both on or off-road.The Transalp's rich specification list is headlined by a 5-inch TFT colour display which vividly supplies all the crucial information and allows management of all systems. Connectivity is available for both Android and iOS devices via the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. All lighting is LED; the indicators auto-cancel and also include Emergency Stop Signal technology to warn other road users of sudden braking.Styling for the Transalp has been led by Honda's Rome R&D centre, under the guiding principle of 'Friendly Toughness'. The long-legged stance makes a strong statement of adventurous intent, while the fairing and screen work together to deliver wind protection without bulk. The overall look is sleek, simple and clean.The Transalp will be available in three striking colours: Matt Iridium Gray Metallic, Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and a modern interpretation of the classic Ross White Tricolour.EM1 e:Due for release in summer 2023, the EM1 e: is the first Honda EV two wheeler for customers in Europe, and the first model to be unveiled following Honda's announcement of its plans to introduce 10 or more electric motorcycle models globally by 2025. It is a significant first step towards meeting Honda's stated aim of carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle line-up during the 2040s.The 'EM' stands for Electric Moped , and the model is aimed squarely at a young demographic, looking for easy, fun urban transport. It is compact, flat-floored, with a smoothed styling that marks out its difference and unique identity within the Honda range. Perfect for short hops around town and for making journeys to work or college efficient, quiet and emission-free, the EM1 e: syncs neatly with modern expectations for urban mobility.The EM1 e: is powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, which is built with a relentless focus on durability, reliability and quality. A single charge will offer a riding range of over 40km, and the Mobile Power Pack (MPP) is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations.. As its name suggest, the MPP is a swappable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: for charging in the comfort of home.CL500Taking its inspiration from the Honda CLs of the 1960 and1970s, the funky CL500 combines retro charm with modern equipment and technology to create a totally new kind of modern urban naked in Honda's line-up. A strong statement for any young rider looking to stand out from the crowd, it is designed to fit neatly into an owner's lifestyle with the ability to handle the daily commute, a long weekend ride, or even some light off-road.The CL500 uses Honda's hugely popular and energetic A2-friendly 471cc parallel-twin cylinder engine, which produces 35kW of power and 43.3Nm of torque. Unique ECU settings and short final gearing deliver sharp and responsive acceleration from a standstill, all the way up through six-speed gearbox.The horizontal design line runs from the distinctive round headlight with four LED bulbs, back through the cleanly rounded tank to the upswept exhaust muffler with its classic drilled stainless steel heat shield. Details such as side tank pads, thickly padded seat with embossed Honda logo, small circular LED indicators, high handle bars and rubber fork gaiters come together to create a look that has a fresh kind of charm different to any other Honda machine.The tubular steel trellis-style frame is both a style statement and foundation of easy handling. Long-travel suspension comprises 41mm telescopic forks and adjustable rear shock while the wheels - 19-inch front and 17-inch rear - wear block-pattern tyres.The CL500 comes in four eye-catching colours - Candy Energy Orange, Matt Laurel Green Metallic, Candy Caribbean Blue Sea and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, and a range of genuine Honda accessories are available ready for personalisation to an owner's preference.CMX1100T RebelAs a 21st century bobber the CMX1100 Rebel has a dual personality, with a stripped-back style that speaks volumes with its minimalism. It's been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also turns its hand to an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself, thanks to the performance and character of a 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine tuned for super-strong bottom and mid-range torque.For 23YM, the family is joined by a dedicated Touring version, the CMX1100T Rebel. The T stands for Touring, and the CMX1100T Rebel is designed to bring extra comfort and practicality for longer days on the open road. The comfort comes from the new bespoke front fairing and screen that offer greatly increased weather protection; the practicality is provided by the new set of top-hinged hard panniers that fit in perfectly with the overall look and offer a full 35 litres of carrying capacity.The CMX1100T Rebel will be available in a striking Gunpowder Black Metallic paint scheme.Forza 125 and Forza 350The Forza name has long been a powerful force in Honda's two-wheeled line-up, offering a premium mix of sporty and GT elements. Both the Forza 350 and Forza 125 boast an extensive standard equipment list including HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, underseat storage space for two full-face helmets, full LED lighting and Smart Key operation. The two smaller Forza's were joined in Honda's line-up by the premium luxury Forza 750 for 2020, and the compelling Forza recipe has attracted over 170,000 customers since the arrival of the Forza 125 in 2012.For 23YM, a brand-new front fairing give both the Forza 350 and 125 an even more elegant and refined identity - with styling cues taken directly from the range-topping Forza 750. Led by the new chiselled dual LED headlights, the new front end creates an impression of energeticsportiness and premium desirability. A redesigned instrument panel attractively mixes analogue and digital displays.A new Forza 125 Special Edition has also been added to the line-up. It features red detailing on the seat stitching, instrument panel surrounds and logos, set on a Matt Cynos Gray Metallic paint scheme. Honda has already announced a host of new colours for 23YM that span its range from the SH125 to the GL1800 Gold Wing, touching several points in between, including the Neo Sports Cafe range of naked CBs, the X-ADV, CRF1100L Africa Twin and NT1100.The latest machine to benefit from a new look is the pocket-sized funster, the MSX125 Grom. It gains two new colours for 23YM: Splendid Blue and Matt Dim Gray Metallic, which features unique gold wheels and "Big Logo" graphics. With its retro-cool style, quick-detach body panels, LCD instrument panel, air-cooled engine and five-speed gearbox, the MSX125 Grom is set to continue its fresh and fun journey across Europe next year.