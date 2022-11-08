Cold Pain Therapy Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1435.23 Million by 2028, Globally, at 4.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Cold Pain Therapy Market has grown rapidly due to an increase in sports-related injuries and rising awareness about healthy and fit lifestyles, wide variety of cold pain therapy products, as well as an increase in the geriatric population.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cold Pain Therapy Market" By Product (OTC Products, Prescription Products), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Operative Therapy, Post-Trauma Therapy, Sports Medicine), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Cold Pain Therapy Market size was valued at USD 990.42 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1435.23 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview

Cryotherapy, another name for cold pain therapy, denotes the use of cold materials in pain relief. In order to reduce the pain-causing swelling and inflammation, this therapy employs cold materials. Ice packs are applied to wounds and infections to help reduce pain and swelling. Ice packs are a cheap, efficient, and drug-free way to relieve pain associated with tendinitis, sprains, bruises, strains, and swelling brought on by trauma to superficial tissues. In general, new injuries like muscle and ligament sprains and severe bruises are treated with cold pain therapy.

The growing number of sports-related injuries, growing public awareness of the benefits of leading healthy, active lifestyles, and an ageing population are the main factors driving the global market for cold pain therapy. A growing number of traumatic injuries brought on by slips, trips, and accidents on the road are also significant drivers of the Cold Pain Therapy Market's expansion. Additionally, the demand for and preference for topical analgesics over oral analgesics is rising due to the superior benefits the former offer over the latter, such as less systemic absorption, fewer side effects, and reduced risk of toxicity. This is fueling the growth of the market for cold pain therapy. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the availability of a variety of pain-relieving products.

Key Developments

In April 2021 , Battle Creek Equipment Co has launched line of cold therapy wraps into the market, to help to treat chronic pain, acute pain and management of inflammation.

, Battle Creek Equipment Co has launched line of cold therapy wraps into the market, to help to treat chronic pain, acute pain and management of inflammation. On February 2021 , Breg has announced their partnership with Club Warehouse for expanding the delivery of their high-value orthopaedic products in Australia . The company aims to offer its products across the continent including Australian Football League, National Rugby League and Rugby Union Clubs.

, Breg has announced their partnership with Club Warehouse for expanding the delivery of their high-value orthopaedic products in . The company aims to offer its products across the continent including Australian Football League, National Rugby League and Rugby Union Clubs. In August 2020 , Johnson and Johnson acquired Momenta Pharmaceutical to expand its brand in immune mediated diseases and expand its leadership in the pharma market. The acquisition helps Janssen, a pharma company of J&J to reach more patients by pursuing indications among many autoimmune diseases.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Breg, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Össur HF, 3M Company, DJO Finance LLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Product

OTC Products



Creams





Gels





Patches





Others



Prescription Products



Pharmaceuticals





Medical Devices





Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders



Post-Operative Therapy



Post-Trauma Therapy



Sports Medicine





Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

