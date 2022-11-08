Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Kerbel as Special Advisor for Operations and Sales Development North America.

David Kerbel is a visionary Consumer Packaged goods executive, with 30 years experience. Mr Kerbel began his career at P&G and then worked with CROSSMARK, in Senior Management, that led to the development of relationships with major retailers throughout North America and Eastern Europe. He then joined the Senior Management team at Celsius (CELH), an established publicly traded company offering a health drink clinically proven to boost metabolism and burn body fat while working out.

David has helped lead 4 companies to the public market in the United States, UK and Frankfort Germany. He is currently the CEO/Founder of the JET Collection, working with emerging brands worldwide.

"I am excited to support Connie and her team. Our goal is to bring Beanfields and Boosh Food to within a consumer's arm's length of desire throughout North America and beyond," explains Kerbel.





Boosh Founder and CEO Connie Marples states "Having an industry veteran like David on board and, based out of the US where 90% of our sales currently are, is a huge win for the company. His contacts with US retailers and suppliers will be of great benefit. Additionally, having been part of the capital market world for many years is a huge asset. Our team is growing, and we are making smart moves to set the company up for extreme growth and a great 2023!"

Connie Marples

Founder/CEO

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

