Bridgeport, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Filming has now started for the upcoming feature film, "The Bumbling Ballerina". The film stars Nick Avila and Arabella Weaver with a strong veteran supporting cast that includes Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck and Eddie McClintock. Arabella Weaver makes her feature debut coming from a background in dance including ballet. Nick Avila is a rising actor who has been cast in his third film of the year. The film is being produced by JCFilms and directed by Jason Campbell.

The Bumbling Ballerina



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8744/143312_de7886c43411b8ec_001full.jpg

The story revolves around Katrina (Arabella Weaver) and her new found love interest, Darren Young (Nick Avila.) Along with help from Darren, Katrina, a young orphan, uses dance and the arts to escape her circumstances and create a local community arts program to help those around her. The film is based on a true story. Shooting will run over the course of 2 months in West Virginia with an expected release in fall of 2023.

Dean Cain, Nick Avila, Eddie McClintock and Daniel Roebuck are all coming off of their soon to be released film with JCFilms, "Miracle At Manchester." This also marked Eddie McClintock's directorial debut.

Media Details:

Sophia Felix

HBM Talent & Mgmt

Los Angeles, CA

info@hbmtalent.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143312