Transparency Market Research: Generator (up to 20kVA) Market to Reach Valuation of US$4.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generators are products that are deployed to ensure continuous electricity supply, especially during power fluctuations and failure.





Comprising of engine and alternator, generators are available in different sizes and ratings and have witnessed high demand across various end-use industries such as food and beverages, chemicals and materials, and metals and mining industries.

Among all generators, generator (up to 20kVA) have contributed significantly to growth of overall market because of increased demand owing to product feature such as ease of installation and flexible fuel consumption, as compared to other types of generators.

Growing number of off-grid areas in leading economies globally has emerged as key growth driver for Generator (up to 20kVA) Market.

Also, increasing need for backup power, especially in developing countries that are prone to power failure has helped increase product demand and create revenue-generating opportunities for prominent players in Generator (up to 20kVA) Market.

In addition to this, continuous growth in different industries such as telecommunication, information technology, and manufacturing has increasing the need for backup electricity in case of power fluctuation and failure, thereby fueling the demand for generator (up to 20kVA) and triggering market growth.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12866

Advancements to Existing Products Fuels Product Demand, Triggers Growth in Generator (up to 20kVA) Market

Innovations to existing products with integration of novel technologies leading to improved features has assisted in increasing product demand and helped the growth of overall Generator (up to 20kVA) Market.

The global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, as per a TMR study. The global market valuation is estimated to reach US$4.3Bn at the end of the forecast period.

Rapid Industrialization Stimulates Growth in Generator (up to 20kVA) Market

Other factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing economies and increased demand for uninterrupted electricity supply have also helped generate revenue for well-established players in overall Generator (up to 20kVA) Market.

Standby application segment has emerged as largest contributor, in terms of revenue, to overall market because of increasing demand for standby generators in different establishments such as hospitals and clinics, restaurants, and banks in prominent countries worldwide.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=12866

Asia Pacific Emerges as Maximum Revenue-generating Region in Global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market, North America Offers Lucrative Growth Potential for Future

In terms of region, Asia Pacific has emerged as leader in global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of power fluctuations and growth in construction and telecom industries in countries such as India and China.

Ease of availability of key resources such as land and labor could help well-established market players establish manufacturing units in Asia Pacific countries, which could further help market growth in the region.

North America is projected to offer significant revenue-generating opportunities for leading players in overall Generator (up to 20kVA) Market because of growing volatility in electricity supply in countries such as US and Canada.

Prominent Player Presence Leads to Intense Competition in Global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market

The global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market is highly competitive, with the presence of several leading players. Few of these players include Mahindra Powerol, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Kohler Inc. Emergence of novel players could further intensify competition in global market, in the years ahead.

New product launches could be key, revenue-generating growth strategy for prominent players in overall generator (up to 20 kVA) market and help gain a competitive edge over other players.

Well-established market players could sign collaborative agreements with smaller players in a bid to expand their market presence and increase their revenue shares.

Research and development activities could be key, revenue-generating strategy for leading players in global market, in future.

Ask References:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=12866

The global Generator (up to 20kVA) Market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

By Power Rating

Up to 5 kVA

6 - 10 kVA

11 - 15 kVA

16 - 20 kVA

By Type

Stationary

Portable

By Application

Prime & Continuous

Standby

Peak Shaving

By End-use

Residential

Residential Complexes/Apartments

Individual Consumers

Commercial

Hospitals & Clinics

Universities & Educational Establishments

Commercial Complexes

Office Spaces

Others (including Hotels, etc.)

By Industries

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Metal & Mining Industry

Utilities & Power Rental

Others (including Marine, etc.)

Telecom

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy and Natural Resources Reports by TMR:

Power Purchase Agreement Market - Power Purchase Agreement Market to Reach US$ 399.16 Bn by 2031

Power Management Services Market - Power Management Services Market to Register CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market to Register CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031

Alternate Marine Power Market - Alternate Marine Power Market to Register CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031

Geothermal Power Equipment Market - Geothermal Power Equipment Market to Register CAGR of 5.51% from 2022 to 2031

Green Hydrogen Market - Green Hydrogen Market to Register CAGR of 51.6% from 2022 to 2031

Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry - Energy Management Market in Agriculture Industry to Register CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

LNG Bunkering Market - LNG Bunkering Market to Register CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/generator-up-to-20kva-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us4-3-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301671737.html