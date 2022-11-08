ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Unveils Advanced Real-Time 3D Live Sports Entertainment and Gaming Platform

Klocked Sports & Entertainment World Platform adding new sports, new partners, and turn-key creation of immersive, Real-Time 3D (RT3D), and Augmented Reality (AR) sports and entertainment experiences for new and existing corporate clients.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY)( OTC:EPYFF)( FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announces Klocked Sports & Entertainment World Platform for the turn-key creation of immersive, Real-Time 3D (RT3D), and Augmented Reality (AR) sports and entertainment worlds for leagues, federations, broadcasters, athletes and fans. New sports, new partners, new sports prediction games, and new ways to engage announcements to follow.

Real-time 3D screen capture from Klocked Sports & Entertainment World

"Klocked Sports & Entertainment World is the future of sports - a real-time 3D and augmented reality platform for delivering sports entertainment and engaging sports fans," says Trevor Doeksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Klocked Sports & Entertainment World spontaneously turns live sports entertainment and activities into a 3D /Augmented Reality live broadcasts and shareable replays giving users control of cameras and ability to win points, prizes, cash, swag, or medals."

Klocked Sports & Entertainment World automatically creates epic sports broadcasts, replays, tools, and games in real-time. Klocked is leading an evolution of mass participation events, entertainment, and professional sports. Klocked Sports & Entertainment World leverages its proprietary Klocked and Fan Freak technology to create and deliver real-time 3D interactive sports content.

Real-time 3D / AR creation of sports broadcasts and replays

User-controlled with unlimited camera angles

Fan Freak sports gaming for prediction, streak, prop, and survivor pool engagement

AI Sports Science automatically renders live sports action

New racing, team and mass participation sports being added

Using ePlay servers, Klocked AI Sport Science can in real time create and re-create sport broadcasts, highlights and replays on users' devices. The platform has a wide range of virtual cameras, with unique camera angles, and uses sports science technology to visualize live sports in the most exciting ways.

Unlike traditional sports and entertainment broadcasts, fans control the action, cameras, and engagement. Klocked sports and entertainment metaverse automates virtual sports and entertainment production and stadium/mass participation activation. Klocked works for all individual and team sports.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is an award-winning real-time 3D (RT3D) and Augmented Reality (AR) sports content and game creator and metaverse publisher. Don't just watch and play sports and games. Create sports, control the action, dive into the data, and track activities. ePlay's platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create the Klocked Sports World metaverse for sports and mass participation events. Broadcasters, federations, leagues, teams, race organizers, and brands count on Klocked Sports World virtual production and/or apps to create epic sports broadcasts, replays, tools, and games.

Klocked is a sports metaverse with automated virtual sports production and stadium/mass participation activation. Klocked works for any sport including the award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , and flagship title Big Shot Basketball . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including multiple award-winning Hannibal second screen app, the FIFA World Cup ESPN Sync app, Intel Football Live, Entertainment Tonight, Big Shot Basketball, Klocked, Outbreak, Howie's Games, TWC Sportsnet, AXS TV Fights, and NFL Waterboys.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

