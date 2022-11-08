CRYPTODATA TECH SRL: CryptoDATA Tech becomes RNF MotoGP Team majority and strategic shareholder

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 08, 2022, a blockchain-applied technologies pioneer and developer of hardware and software cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in RNF Racing Ltd. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone and a beginning of a new era for the fifteen months old RNF MotoGP team and the Romanian holding.

After previously announcing the cybersecurity company as the Official Premium Partner for the final three races of the season, CryptoDATA's became a partner who shared the same passion, values and recognised the potential value of a MotoGP team in the long term.

With CryptoDATA as the majority shareholder, the vision and strategy is to go beyond racing and expand the business and services into motorsports mainly in MotoGP and taking the role of the business and branding aspects of the team. RNF MotoGP Team will continue participating as an Independent Team in the premier class of the FIM MotoGP World Championship with Team Principal Razlan Razali remaining at the helm focusing on the sporting and technicality side of the team.

In conjunction with the final race of the season and to mark the start of this historical milestone, RNF MotoGP Team and CryptoDATA will be unveiling a special livery design on race day at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Razlan Razali, Founder and Team Principal, RNF Racing Ltd,

"Today marks a historical milestone for the team. I'd like to thank CryptoDATA for putting their trust in me and the team for the future."

"In a short period of time, discussions have evolved into a long term commitment. We have extended our partnership, and as I previously stated, this is a fantastic collaboration. The union of the two companies will drive the team to not just perform in racing, but also to grow the business aspects of the team, and this is where both parties join forces to share expertise and experience. My main focus is to ensure the team fights for the championship while CryptoDATA's team consisting of young, smart, innovative, and ambitious individuals will develop strategies to strengthen our position off track."

"With the experience from our previous successes, the same strong and passionate crew from our MotoGP garage, and a solid rider line-up, we are set for a competitive comeback with CryptoDATA for the next season."

Ovidiu TOMA, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, CryptoDATA Tech,

"We are delighted to extend our partnership and become the majority shareholder of the RNF MotoGP Team. The MotoGP World Championship is an exclusive and international showcase, a special universe where the starting grid is a stage for heroes in which CryptoDATA has found its space by sharing its values and objectives. We became the first Romanian company to Title Sponsor a Moto Grand Prix at the Red Bull track this year, and we are now more excited and motivated than ever to become the majority shareholder in the RNF Team. This represents not only a historical milestone for CryptoDATA, but also a new beginning and a significant incentive.

"We look to 2023 with optimism and confidence as our team is led by trained, serious, and experienced managers. We will do our best to support the team to achieve their goals and to reach their highest potential in MotoGP."

Bogdan Maruntis, Global Strategy and Founder, CryptoDATA Tech,

"We are glad to announce our partnership with the RNF team, and we are confident that we can help the team set strategic goals for the upcoming season and long-term performance goals both on and off-track. We want to start the team's transformation into a successful business that will provide unique experiences to our fans and partners while promoting our brand values in the top series of global racing."

"As CryptoDATA representatives, we will be in charge of the business's strategic management and will work to provide stability and further strengthen the team's position in the MotoGP world and in the business world."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer, Dorna Sports S.L,

"The agreement that Razlan Razali has reached with CryptoDATA allows him to maintain the viability and presence of his project in MotoGP. We are delighted to see a new sponsor supporting a team, especially one that Dorna brought to the championship. We were happy with the relationship with CryptoDATA at the Austrian Grand Prix, they have the idea to develop and the idea to put things together with Aprilia next year which is the stability needed for MotoGP, it's a very warm welcome for CryptoDATA to MotoGP. The fact that they are not just limiting their participation in the sponsorship area but in an entire team shows the importance of Motorsport and of MotoGP in particular. We know that Razlan had many requests, and we believe he has chosen the best option for the future and to consolidate his structure."

About RNF MotoGP Team



A new beginning, a collaboration that goes beyond racing. The RNF MotoGP Team will debut in the premier class of the 2023 FIM MotoGP World Championship grid as the first-ever satellite team for Aprilia showcasing Portuguese MotoGP rider and 5-times race winner Miguel Oliveira with promising Spanish youngster and 2021 Moto2 Vice World Champion, Raul Fernandez.

The addition of CryptoDATA to the RNF MotoGP Team brings sustainability on and off track, as it sets the tone for further developing and improving performance in the upcoming season. The team will collaborate on two missions for the team with CryptoDATA spearheading the business side while RNF MotoGP Team focuses on the sports itself.

Our shared passion for performance, innovations and technology will bring a fresh and unique value to the world of motorsports.

About CryptoDATA Tech

CryptoDATA Tech is a global ambassador for promoting the importance of data security and digital privacy worldwide. The company has pioneered the development of services and products based on blockchain technology that enables private and secure communication, satisfying the requirements of its collaborators as well as tech users worldwide. Wispr , one of its major products, is an online messaging app that allows motorsport fans to exchange messages without constraints from anywhere in the world, thereby fueling the passion and determination of the motorsport community.

