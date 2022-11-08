

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The new boss at Twitter, Elon Musk, is toying with the idea of placing the entire social media platform behind a paywall, according to reports from Platformer. Platformer added that it is not clear how serious the plans are and a move, like this, if planned, 'does not appear imminent.'



Irrespective of whether the move happens or not, it is reflective of how Musk is looking at ways to bring in revenue for his latest $44 billion acquisition. He recently commented that Twitter has already witnessed a big drop in revenues as some advertisers had stopped spending.



Musk also initiated many ideas for new user verification for Twitter through its subscription service Twitter Blue, creating confusion about the platform's policy changes and leading to breaks from advertisers.



In a series of tweets, Musk had said that he would be giving 'power to the people' by offering verification through Twitter Blue for $8 a month. He said participants would be getting priority in the mentions, replies and search sections, receive half as many ads, and will be able to tweet long videos and audio.



Twitter started rolling out changes to its functioning for some users on from Saturday as it gets ready for launching its new Twitter Blue service, but it got late due to Tuesday's mid-term elections.



Musk bought Twitter last month for $44 billion, and his impact was felt immediately. He dismissed the present CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as Twitter's chief financial officer and its head of legal, public policy, trust and safety upon takeover.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de