Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's November Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 35 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, November 9-10, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 9-10, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .

Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 (Day 1) 9:15-9:45 Bel Fuse (BELFB) Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Generation Income Properties (GIPR) 10:00-10:30 ***** Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) FRX Innovations (FRXI) 10:45-11:15 Guerrilla RF (GUER) CVG (CVGI) EzFill Holdings (EZFL) 11:30-12:00 CareCloud (MTBC) Mistras Group (MG) ***** 12:15-12:45 Civeo Corporation (CVEO) XORTX Therapeutics, Inc. (XRTX) Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) 1:00-1:30 ***** Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Argentina Lithium & Energy (PNXLF) 1:45-2:15 ***** Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF) 2:30-3:00 Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) Transcode (RNAZ) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) 3:15-3:45 Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) ***** 4:00-4:30 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB) ***** 1x1s Only Quanex Building Products (NX)

Thursday, November 10th, 2022 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 SmartKem (SMTK) TARENA International (TEDU) ***** 10:00-10:30 ***** Loop Industries (LOOP) ***** 10:45-11:15 TESSCO Technologies (TESS) ***** ***** 11:30-12:00 DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) ***** Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) 12:15-12:45 Boardwalktech Software (BWLKF) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) ***** 1:00-1:30 SOBR Safe Inc (SOBR) MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) 1x1s Only FGI Industries (FGI) | Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences ( www.sidoti.com/events ) we host each year.

