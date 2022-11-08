Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2022 | 21:44
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's November Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 35 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, November 9-10, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 9-10, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

Presentation Agenda

Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 (Day 1)

9:15-9:45

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)

Generation Income Properties (GIPR)

10:00-10:30

*****

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO)

FRX Innovations (FRXI)

10:45-11:15

Guerrilla RF (GUER)

CVG (CVGI)

EzFill Holdings (EZFL)

11:30-12:00

CareCloud (MTBC)

Mistras Group (MG)

*****

12:15-12:45

Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

XORTX Therapeutics, Inc. (XRTX)

Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)

1:00-1:30

*****

Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy (PNXLF)

1:45-2:15

*****

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF)

2:30-3:00

Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT)

Transcode (RNAZ)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

3:15-3:45

Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

*****

4:00-4:30

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB)

*****

1x1s Only

Quanex Building Products (NX)

Thursday, November 10th, 2022 (Day 2)

9:15-9:45

SmartKem (SMTK)

TARENA International (TEDU)

*****

10:00-10:30

*****

Loop Industries (LOOP)

*****

10:45-11:15

TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

*****

*****

11:30-12:00

DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

*****

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

12:15-12:45

Boardwalktech Software (BWLKF)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)

*****

1:00-1:30

SOBR Safe Inc (SOBR)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

1x1s Only

FGI Industries (FGI) | Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences ( www.sidoti.com/events ) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724580/Sidotis-November-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.