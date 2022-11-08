

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.33 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $7.92 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $112.25 million from $83.09 million last year.



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.33 Mln. vs. $7.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $112.25 Mln vs. $83.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $131 - $135 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $450 - $454 Mln



