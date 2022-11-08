

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $40 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $69 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.48 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



