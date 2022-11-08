Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Helix Contracting Solutions, a business management consulting firm that specializes in cybersecurity, is holding corporate workshop engagements in many locations around the country. These corporate workshop engagements will educate training executives and technical teams on protecting payment card data while maintaining a good standing on their contractual agreements and attestation. Helix Contracting Solutions expects this will help the industry to properly apply the appropriate risk mitigation measures for securing their cardholder data while stopping cyber attacks before they occur.

"Our customers will be able to eliminate operational waste and save costs by automating manual remediation tasks that reduce billing hours on audits," says company founder Joshua Tolbert. "Customers will be able to reduce risk and lower cyber insurance through our advisory for security hardening on critical infrastructure and assets." In other words, Helix Contracting Solutions' workshops will permit the company to increase the strength and scope of their clients' cybersecurity measures. Insurance companies will thus view Helix Contracting Solutions' clients as being lower-risk and will therefore bill them less for insurance.

Larger companies are also concerned about cyberattacks due to the increasing sophistication of threat actors. According to Tolbert, "Payment card transactions will continue to flow and the industry is growing, however, more threat actors are appearing due to the large incentive payouts of exfiltrating payment card data. Threat actors utilize compromised privileged accounts and credentials, and social engineering, which are the leading causes of security breaches in modern times." In the company's workshops, Helix Contracting Solutions will be focused on validating external and internal vulnerability scans, as well as implementing the least privilege model when it comes to group shared accounts and credentials. The company believes that this will best prepare their customers for the external PCI audits which determine their insurance rates.

In addition to conducting workshops, Helix Contracting Solutions is expanding advisory and consulting verticals to help prevent cyber attacks, including ransomware for those who store, process, or transmit data. Helix Contracting Solutions believes that by vertically expanding in both an advisory and consulting capacity, the company will be able to achieve better damage control by overseeing more of the process and mitigating the inconsistencies and miscommunication which tend to occur when different areas of the cybersecuring process are handled by different organizations.

Helix Contracting Solutions was founded in 2010 by cybersecurity expert and author Joshua Tolbert. The company offers advisory and consulting to enterprises and merchant services that must comply with the PCI DSS compliance standards. The firm offers services such as corporate workshop training, ransomware prevention, PCI DSS 4.0 and PCI DSS 3.2.1 compliance readiness, and cyber insurance analysis. The company is vertically expanding to further remediate operational waste for clients and to further increase their business revenue by automating and streamlining their compliance audits.

