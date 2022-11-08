

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar shed ground against its major counterparts as German bond yields climbed higher on expectations the European Central Bank might aggressively tighten its policy.



Traders also focused on the mid-term elections in the U.S., and looked ahead to the consumer price inflation data, due later in the week.



The dollar index dropped to 109.37 around noon, and despite recovering to 109.65 subsequently, is down more than 0.4% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is trading at 1.0075, weakening from 1.0022.



The dollar is trading at 1.1545 against Pound Sterling, down from Monday's close of 1.1514.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is weak, fetching 145.57 yen a unit, as against the previous close of 146.61 yen.



The dollar is trading at 0.6506 against the Aussie, easing from 0.6481. Against Swiss franc, the dollar is down nearly 0.3% at CHF 0.9855.



The Loonie is up against the dollar at C$1.3428, gaining from C$1.3495.



