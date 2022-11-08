Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022

Net income of $191 million , or $1.17 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $1.7 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $394.7 million

Repurchased $37.2 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, compared to net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $146.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.2 billion for the same period a year ago.





"Darling Ingredients delivered another strong quarter, carrying great momentum to finish the year with record earnings," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Strong worldwide demand for fats and proteins will continue to be a tailwind for our global ingredients business. Diamond Green Diesel III is expected to come on-line within the next week, six months ahead of schedule. This, once again, showcases our strength and expertise to satisfy demand for decarbonization solutions in a meaningful way."

For the nine months ended Oct. 1, 2022, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $4.8 billion, compared to net sales of $3.4 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to Darling Ingredients for the first nine months of 2022 was $581.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to Darling Ingredients of $495.2 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $394.7 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $289.6 million for the same period in 2021. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.13 billion for 2022, as compared to $928 million for the same period in 2021.

Under Darling Ingredients' share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 609,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter for a total of $37.2 million, bringing the total stock repurchased year to date 2022 as of Oct. 1, 2022, to approximately 1.58 million shares of common stock for a total of $103.1 million.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, Darling had $126.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.35 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Oct. 1, 2022 was $3.3 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 2.48 as of Oct. 1, 2022. Year-to-date capital expenditures totaled approximately $257.1 million.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Darling Ingredients completed the acquisition of FASA Group, the largest independent rendering company in Brazil. On Oct. 18, 2022, Darling Ingredients announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Gelnex, a leading global producer of collagen products for approximately $1.2 billion USD in cash. Darling Ingredients also announced on Nov. 2, 2022, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Polish rendering company, Miropasz Group for approximately €110 million Euros.

Darling Ingredients reaffirms its previously announced forecast for full year 2022 of $1.55-$1.6 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

