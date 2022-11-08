

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release October figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year after added 0.3 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in September. Producer prices are expected to sink 1.5 percent on year after rising 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide September numbers for building permits; in August, permits surged 23.1 percent on month and dropped 9.4 percent on year.



Japan will see October results for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey and September figures for current account. In September, overall bank lending was up 2.3 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 48.4 and the outlook was at 49.2.



Indonesia will provide September data for retail sales; in August, sales were up 4.9 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de