Ginger Beef Corporation Announces Closing of Going Private Transaction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Ginger Beef Corporation (TSX-V.GB)

Further to the news release of Ginger Beef Corporation issued September 12, 2022, the announced amalgamation between Ginger Beef Corporation and Leung & Son Holdings Inc. (the "Amalgamation") to form the amalgamated corporation ("Amalco") has closed. Amalco will continue under the name Ginger Beef Corporation.

Under the terms of the Amalgamation, the common shares of Ginger Beef owned by Stanley Leung, Kahcheng Chua, James Leung, Debra Leung and 1360181 Alberta Corporation (the "Acquirors") were exchanged for common shares of Amalco and the common shares of Ginger Beef not owned by the Acquirors were exchanged for redeemable preferred Class A shares of Amalco which were immediately redeemed at a price of $0.25 per share.

Amalco has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") that effective at the close of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, the common shares of Ginger Beef will be delisted from the Exchange. Amalco will concurrently make an application to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities for an order that Amalco, which became a reporting issuer by virtue of the Amalgamation, will no longer be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Amalgamation is more fully described in the management information circular of Ginger Beef dated October 6, 2022 which is available on Ginger Beef's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Gilbert Leung

Ginger Beef Corporation

403-272-8088 ext. 101

gilbert.leung@gingerbeef.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Amalco disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

SOURCE: Ginger Beef Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724680/Ginger-Beef-Corporation-Announces-Closing-of-Going-Private-Transaction