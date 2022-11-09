

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 593.084 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.3 percent increase in September.



Excluding trusts, lending rose an annual 3.0 percent to 516.328 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.6 percent to 76.755 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 12.3 percent on year, accelerating from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



