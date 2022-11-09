

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent and down from 2.8 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, inflation was up just 0.1 percent - also below forecasts for 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



Producer prices slipped 1.3 percent on year in October, beneath expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.9 percent increase in September.



