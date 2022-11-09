

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 155 million in September from EUR 63 million in the same month last year. In August, there was a shortfall of EUR 272 million.



Exports climbed 14.0 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 20.0 percent surge in August.



Imports grew 19.0 percent from last year, following a 28.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Compared to last year, the biggest increases were observed in the exports of mineral products, including electricity and fuel oils, and machinery.



Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 65 percent of the total exports of goods, down from 74 percent in September last year.



Imports of gas oils, electricity, motor cars, electrical equipment, and vegetable oils increased the most.



