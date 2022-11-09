Full year guidance reaffirmed and positive outlook for Q4 and beyond

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its third quarter and nine-month results for the period ended 30 September 2022 ("Q3 2022" or the "Period" and "YTD 2022" respectively) together with its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022 are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

Highlights

· Consistent quarter of production, supporting confidence in full year guidance

· EBITDA of €37.1 million in YTD 2022 despite extremely high electricity prices and other input cost inflation, which resulted in EBITDA of negative €4.3 million in Q3 2022

· Maintained a strong balance sheet with net cash of €55.6 million

· Continued investments in growth, future cost reductions and decarbonisation via exploration programme, 50 MW solar plant and E-LIX Phase I project

· Lower power prices post quarter end support positive outlook for Q4 2022 and into 2023 when new power purchase agreement and 50 MW solar plant are expected to materially lower costs

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7560F_1-2022-11-8.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724703/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Q3-and-YTD-2022-Financial-Results