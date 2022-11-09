DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 08/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.3919

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14297808

CODE: PR1W

ISIN: LU1931974692

