Mittwoch, 09.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 10:28
Xinhua Silk Road: S/S 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week highlights green development, sci-tech innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring/Summer 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on Tuesday, with focus on green development and sci-tech innovation in the fashion industry.

Photo shows the Spring/Summer 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week concluded in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday.

Themed on "We Can Be", the eight-day event included more than 70 runway shows and over 30 fashion creative activities as well as sustainable development fashion exhibitions and forums to present an eye-catching feast for more than three million audience from online and offline.

It is noted that this year's fashion week proposed a carbon neutrality initiative to call on participants and enterprises to take concrete actions to lower carbon emissions in an attempt to address climate change and demonstrate the environmental protection vision.

As one of the most developed fashion hubs in China, Shenzhen has formed stable industrial and supply chains to attract over 4,100 high-tech enterprises settle in the city's Nanshan District.

In the first three quarters of this year, the city's textile and garment exports reached 51.22 billion yuan, increasing by 9.8 percent year on year, among which exports to markets of the United States, ASEAN and the United Kingdom surged dramatically, according to statistics of Shenzhen Customs.

In recent years, Shenzhen has made efforts to establish key laboratories and conduct scientific research to boost sci-tech innovation, digital transformation as well as supply chain upgrading.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330930.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942499/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ss-2023-shenzhen-fashion-week-highlights-green-development-sci-tech-innovation-301672730.html

