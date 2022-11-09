Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company*
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Holding(s) in Company* 09-Nov-2022 / 09:02 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BD2ZT390
Issuer Name
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Första AP-fonden
City of registered office (if applicable)
Stockholm
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Sweden
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.985850 0.000000 2.985850 1875920 or reached Position of previous 3.877190 0.000000 3.877190 2435920 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD2ZT390 1875920 0 2.985850 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 1875920 2.985850%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
08-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Stockholm, Sweden
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
