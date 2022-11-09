

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy increased to its highest level in four months in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, improved to 49.9 in October from 48.4 in September.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the fourth consecutive month, but the score was the highest in as many months.



The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 46.4 in October from 49.2 in the previous month.



