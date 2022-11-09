

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade deficit increased in September, as imports rose faster than exports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 473.3 million in September from EUR 83.3 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 117.5 million.



Exports increased 26.0 percent annually in September and imports rose 31.1 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was EUR 284.5 million in September.



'Although exports of automobiles is growing, it cannot compensate for the impact of price increases in imports of energy commodities,' the statistical office said.



