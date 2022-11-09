Cannabis Extract Market to Hit $15.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis extract market size is expected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2030. According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising usage of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes has increased. Various nations have legalized cannabis usage which has reduced the sale in the black market and increased legal product purchases.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The growing cannabis legalization in several nations, demand for cannabis oil and tinctures, and the use of medical marijuana to treat chronic ailments are the factors expected to drive the growth of the industry.

The oil segment dominated with a revenue share of 63.0% in 2021, owing to the product's rising medical applications, simplicity of availability, and low price.

The full spectrum segment held the leading revenue share of 69.7% in 2021. The entourage effect-a synergistic link between cannabinoids and terpenes that increases each cannabinoid's therapeutic properties-is one of the key factors boosting segment share.

Based on source, marijuana held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 78.9% in 2021, owing to increased product uptake and usage due to marijuana legalization in the region.

Read 100 page full market research report, "Cannabis Extract Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Oil, Tinctures), By Extract Type (Full Spectrum Extracts, Cannabis Isolates), By Sources (Hemp. Marijuana), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cannabis Extract Market Growth & Trends

The industry has also opened revenue-generating opportunities for various countries through government-imposed taxes on cannabis oil and tinctures that are commonly used to treat various ailments, including anxiety, nausea, and cancer. The rising prevalence of cancer is also a significant factor. The growing burden of chronic pain has also increased the demand for treatments related to pain management and thus, positively impacting the growth.

Based on product type, the oil segment held the largest revenue share of 63.0% in 2021 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate. The product's rising medical application is one of the supporting aspects. Based on the extract, the full spectrum segment dominated with a revenue share of 69.7% in 2021. The segment has been exploding in the overall market expansion due to the increased usage of marijuana for medical and recreational applications. Legalizing marijuana has resulted in increased product purchases through legal channels, reducing black market sales in several nations.

North America held the largest revenue share of 78.9% in 2021. The legalization of cannabis extract in many sectors, such as pharmaceutical and other industries, has increased demand for the product throughout North America, particularly in the United States.

The economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry. The cannabis industry went through a series of testing. As industries seek to position themselves through the coronavirus pandemic or even beyond whenever the pandemic scenario is finally resolved, commercial contracts, financials, and customers' responses are being scrutinized more than ever. But the pandemic also provided an opportunity for numerous manufacturers to streamline their operational models, eliminate inefficiencies, and rethink their launch or expansion plans.

Cannabis Extract Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabis extract market based on product type, extract type, sources, end-use, and region:

Cannabis Extract Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Oils

Tinctures

Cannabis Extract Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Full Spectrum Extracts

Cannabis Isolates

Cannabis Extract Market - Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Hemp

Marijuana

Cannabis Extract Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Medical Use

Cancer

Chronic Pain

Depression and Anxiety

Arthritis

Diabetes

Glaucoma

Migraines

Epilepsy

Multiple Sclerosis

AIDS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer's

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Parkinson's

Tourette's

Others

Recreational Use

Cannabis Extract Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K



Germany



Netherlands



Switzerland



Italy



Poland



Czech Republics



Croatia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



Chile

Middle East and Africa

and Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Cannabis Extract Market

Tikun Olam

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Tilray Aurora Cannabis

The Cronos Group

Maricann Inc.

Controlled Environments Limited

Organigram Holdings Inc.

VIVO CANNABIS

STENOCARE

UNRIVALED

The Cronos Group

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market - The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 127.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 104.2% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid growth in applications of cannabis for various indications including pain, inflammation, sleep disorders, anorexia, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and multiple sclerosis is estimated to drive market growth. There is a shift from cannabis herbal preparations to prescription drugs. Demand for processed, quantified, and packaged cannabis products is significantly increasing. Moreover, consumer, as well as regulatory acceptance of cannabis products, is increasing which in turn is positively impacting market growth.

- The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 104.2% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid growth in applications of cannabis for various indications including pain, inflammation, sleep disorders, anorexia, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and multiple sclerosis is estimated to drive market growth. There is a shift from cannabis herbal preparations to prescription drugs. Demand for processed, quantified, and packaged cannabis products is significantly increasing. Moreover, consumer, as well as regulatory acceptance of cannabis products, is increasing which in turn is positively impacting market growth. Legal Cannabis Market - The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 134.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increased legalization across different nations of the usage of cannabis-derived products has gained a lot of popularity. Medical cannabis-based has been used in the treatment of various indications like epileptic seizures, nausea related to chemotherapy, anxiety, and other brain-related diseases. Several studies are being conducted for CBD products in various indications. The medical fraternity has slowly increased acceptance of medical cannabis as well as marijuana and its derivatives owing to its legalization by the governments. Some countries like Canada , the U.S., and Uruguay have legalized its recreational use along with medicinal use. Adult use and recreational use of marijuana is readily available in some of the countries' markets, thereby increasing adoption and market growth.

- The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increased legalization across different nations of the usage of cannabis-derived products has gained a lot of popularity. Medical cannabis-based has been used in the treatment of various indications like epileptic seizures, nausea related to chemotherapy, anxiety, and other brain-related diseases. Several studies are being conducted for CBD products in various indications. The medical fraternity has slowly increased acceptance of medical cannabis as well as marijuana and its derivatives owing to its legalization by the governments. Some countries like , the U.S., and have legalized its recreational use along with medicinal use. Adult use and recreational use of marijuana is readily available in some of the countries' markets, thereby increasing adoption and market growth. Cannabis Cultivation Market - The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 1,844.1 billion , expanding at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., Growing legalization and adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the liberalization of laws related to hemp and marijuana by various countries is further bolstering revenue growth in the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannabis-extract-market-to-hit-15-5-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301672820.html