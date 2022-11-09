NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 8 November 2022 were: 1,466.37p Capital only and including debt at par value 1,511.13p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1,500.19p Including current year income and debt at par value 1,544.95p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 shares which are held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).