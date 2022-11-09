Shaping change in the automotive industry

The automotive industry is facing enormous challenges. digital.auto, the global initiative launched today as an open ecosystem, aims to drive the transformation of the industry. The initiative is bringing together manufacturers (OEMs), partners and suppliers to enable the automotive industry to establish a new, digital-first approach for the creation of next generation customer experiences and data-driven mobility services. Co-initiators of digital.auto include Robert Bosch GmbH as well as software companies Dassault Systèmes and LeanIX. The industry-wide initiative is hosted by Ferdinand-Steinbeis-Institut (FSTI) from Heilbronn as a neutral, non-profit facilitator. digital.auto is launched today at Bosch ConnectedWorld 2022 in Berlin.

Connecting approach of the digital.auto initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

digital.auto aims to improve the adoption of digital best practices in the automotive world. Taking a very use case-centric approach, the initiative is enabling the industry to introduce and apply explorative, digital-first methods. digital.auto is not designed as a consortium of its own, but is building on the structures and processes of existing consortia, alliances and technology providers. digital.auto builds on two key pillars of automotive technology development: Software-defined Vehicle (SdV) and standardized vehicle APIs. To help ensure that these technologies can realize their full potential, digital.auto is combining existing standards with appropriate methods and processes to translate technology into business value.

Thomas Irawan, CEO, ETAS GmbH, part of co-initiator Robert Bosch GmbH: "It's high time that we adopt a digital-first approach to the development of vehicle features. This means that vehicle architectures must be defined software- and API-first, with requirements being driven by concrete use cases. For these reasons, we are proud to help co-initiate and support the digital.auto initiative."

digital.auto is currently focusing on the following deliverables

SdV 101 Course: Open online course with an introduction to Software-defined Vehicle

SdV Use Cases: Public repository of digital.auto use cases to ensure early validation of SdV-related technologies based on end-user scenarios

SdV Exploration: Open collaboration platform for early-stage SdV prototyping, customer experience simulation and testing*

Value Streams: Best practice library to help OEMs to better manage the digital and physical value streams of modern automotive development*

SdV Interoperabillity: An SdV inter::op program designed to help create an open market of interoperable SdV tools, making it easier for OEMs to create best-of-breed SdV toolchains*

*integrated with use case repository

