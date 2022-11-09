LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"Q3 was another strong quarter for The Trade Desk with 31% growth that significantly outpaced the market. This performance underlines the value of decisioned media buying on The Trade Desk as the world's largest advertisers seek to maximize return on every campaign dollar," said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. "Nowhere is this more apparent than in the rapidly growing market for Connected TV advertising, as more of the world's leading CTV platforms partner with us to bring advertising demand to their inventory. Additionally, more of the world's top retailers are working with us to help our clients unleash retail data to tie campaign activity to actual retail sales. In both CTV and retail data, we are helping our clients pioneer new approaches to identity that preserve the value of relevant advertising while improving consumer privacy."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP Results
Revenue
$
395
$
301
$
1,087
$
801
Increase in revenue year over year
31
%
39
%
36
%
55
%
Net income (loss)
$
16
$
59
$
(18
)
$
130
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
(0.04
)
$
0.26
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EBITDA
$
163
$
123
$
423
$
311
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41
%
41
%
39
%
39
%
Non-GAAP net income
$
129
$
89
$
332
$
247
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.66
$
0.50
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
- Strong Customer Retention: Customer retention remained over 95% during the third quarter, as it has for the past eight consecutive years.
- Continued Collaboration and Support for Unified ID 2.0: The Trade Desk is building support for Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an industry-wide approach to identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. UID2 is an upgrade and alternative to third-party cookies. Recent partnerships and pledges of integration and support include:
- In September, Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest advertisers, announced its support and adoption of UID2. P&G noted the urgency for advertisers and publishers to implement a consumer-centric identity solution that will raise the bar on privacy and improve consumers' experiences with advertising.
- MediaMath, a demand side platform that works with over 3,500 advertisers, announced it will support UID2 on its platform, allowing advertisers to perform enhanced targeting and measurement by matching UID2s to first-party data.
- Narrative, a data commerce platform that makes it easy for organizations to build audience segments from their first party data, announced a partnership with The Trade Desk. The partnership enables Narrative's customers to match their first party data with UID2 and make audience segments available for advertisers on The Trade Desk platform.
- FuboTV, which became the first CTV platform to adopt UID2 in February of 2021, reported ad revenues increasing 113% faster than impression growth on its platform for campaigns transacted using UID2 over the past year. Ad spend on FuboTV also increased by 61% year over year and ad prices rose on a CPM basis for campaigns using the open identity framework.
- Industry Recognition (2022):
- Customers' Choice for Ad Tech on Gartner® Peer Insights™
- BIG Innovation Award for Technology Product (Solimar)
- Sales and Marketing Technology Awards: Product of the Year for User Optimization Experience
- Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in NYC 2022 (9th consecutive year)
- Stevie Awards for Great Employers - Employer of the Year, Computer Software
- Stevie Awards for Customer Service Success - Silver, Technology Industries
- Forbes Global 2000
- Samantha Jacobson, Chief Strategy Officer, named to AdAge 40 under 40
Financial Guidance:
Fourth Quarter 2022 outlook summary:
- Revenue at least $490 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $229 million
We have not provided an outlook for GAAP Net Income or reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to Net Income, the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, because Net Income outlook is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Included within this press release are the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS that supplement the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes charges and the related income tax effects for stock-based compensation. Tax rates on the tax-deductible portions of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 25% to 30% have been used in the computation of non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash-generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: November 9, 2022 at 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time (8:00 A.M. Eastern Time).
- Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk's website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company's website.
- Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-545-0320. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0002. Participants should reference the conference call ID code "843070" after dialing in.
- Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 46916). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 46916). The audio replay will be available via telephone until November 16, 2022.
The Trade Desk, Inc. uses its Investor Relations website (http://investors.thetradedesk.com/), its Twitter feed (@TheTradeDesk), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-trade-desk/), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheTradeDesk/), Jeff Green's Twitter feed (@jefftgreen) and LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jefftgreen/) as a means of disclosing information about the company and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information that is posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels in addition to The Trade Desk's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company's financial targets, such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "outlook" or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company's relatively limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company's business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company's expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.
THE TRADE DESK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
394,773
$
301,091
$
1,087,058
$
800,869
Operating expenses (1):
Platform operations
70,124
53,400
201,504
154,709
Sales and marketing
85,038
59,278
245,146
176,797
Technology and development
79,915
55,847
235,397
163,301
General and administrative
130,892
52,120
391,517
155,884
Total operating expenses
365,969
220,645
1,073,564
650,691
Income from operations
28,804
80,446
13,494
150,178
Total other expense (income), net
(1,698
)
1,470
(1,756
)
1,560
Income before income taxes
30,502
78,976
15,250
148,618
Provision for income taxes
14,633
19,592
33,052
18,895
Net income (loss)
$
15,869
$
59,384
$
(17,802
)
$
129,723
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
(0.04
)
$
0.27
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
(0.04
)
$
0.26
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
487,963
478,101
486,168
475,496
Diluted
500,300
498,912
486,168
497,942
|___________________________
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Platform operations
$
3,517
$
2,518
$
14,254
$
11,624
Sales and marketing
14,861
9,099
48,718
37,362
Technology and development
22,641
11,269
67,258
41,337
General and administrative (1)
79,984
11,573
240,881
41,687
Total
$
121,003
$
34,459
$
371,111
$
132,010
|___________________________
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation expense related to a long-term CEO performance grant of $66 million and $197 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
|THE TRADE DESK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
994,656
$
754,154
Short-term investments, net
326,745
204,625
Accounts receivable, net
2,026,929
2,020,720
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
67,033
112,150
Total current assets
3,415,363
3,091,649
Property and equipment, net
166,078
135,856
Operating lease assets
230,917
234,091
Deferred income taxes
67,640
68,244
Other assets, non-current
43,956
47,500
Total assets
$
3,923,954
$
3,577,340
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,651,447
$
1,655,684
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
82,768
101,472
Operating lease liabilities
51,025
46,149
Total current liabilities
1,785,240
1,803,305
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
215,728
238,449
Other liabilities, non-current
8,698
8,280
Total liabilities
2,009,666
2,050,034
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,319,961
915,177
Retained earnings
594,327
612,129
Total stockholders' equity
1,914,288
1,527,306
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,923,954
$
3,577,340
|THE TRADE DESK, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
(17,802
)
$
129,723
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37,581
29,969
Stock-based compensation
371,111
132,010
Non-cash lease expense
32,554
29,914
Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable
2,961
520
Deferred income taxes
604
5,044
Other
3,694
6,730
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
24,905
(48,637
)
Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets
42,913
20,627
Accounts payable
(68,758
)
(44,105
)
Accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities
(18,778
)
(14,790
)
Operating lease liabilities
(35,731
)
(31,886
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
375,254
215,119
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of investments
(379,206
)
(233,427
)
Sales of investments
1,977
4,539
Maturities of investments
252,699
192,077
Purchases of property and equipment
(36,394
)
(43,920
)
Capitalized software development costs
(4,833
)
(3,684
)
Business acquisition
—
(13,261
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(165,757
)
(97,676
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payment of debt financing costs
—
(1,924
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
42,712
39,559
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
25,547
22,758
Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards
(37,254
)
(38,273
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
31,005
22,120
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
240,502
139,563
Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period
754,154
437,353
Cash and cash equivalents—End of period
$
994,656
$
576,916
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following tables show the Company's non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
15,869
$
59,384
$
(17,802
)
$
129,723
Add back:
Depreciation and amortization expense
12,957
8,952
37,581
29,969
Stock-based compensation expense
121,003
34,459
371,111
132,010
Interest expense (income), net
(1,741
)
317
(1,321
)
556
Provision for income taxes
14,633
19,592
33,052
18,895
Adjusted EBITDA
$
162,721
$
122,704
$
422,621
$
311,153
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income (loss)
$
15,869
$
59,384
$
(17,802
)
$
129,723
Add back (deduct):
Stock-based compensation expense
121,003
34,459
371,111
132,010
Adjustment for income taxes
(8,284
)
(4,616
)
(21,419
)
(14,305
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
128,588
$
89,227
$
331,890
$
247,428
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
(0.04
)
$
0.26
GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted
500,300
498,912
486,168
497,942
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.66
$
0.50
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted (1)
500,300
498,912
499,754
497,942
|_________________________
(1)
Includes an additional 13.6 million of dilutive securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are not included in GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding due to the Company's net loss position for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Contacts
Investors
Jake Graves
Manager, Investor Relations
The Trade Desk
ir@thetradedesk.com
312-620-0806
Media
Melinda Zurich
VP, Communications
The Trade Desk
melinda.zurich@thetradedesk.com
201-320-9398